Jun 8, 2018

The unclassifiable genius of Van Morrison’s Astral Weeks

Van would go on to produce some great music; he never again produced anything like Astral Weeks. But who did?

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

We strolled through fields all wet with rain/ And back along the lane again ...

The album starts, the first track explodes from the speakers, and the first line explodes from the first track: "The Way Young Lovers Do." Nineteen sixty-eight has a lot of anniversaries to it, but one of the most beguiling is the 50th of Astral Weeks, Van Morrison’s second studio album, and absolutely the strangest and most singular album in the rock canon. Driving, rocking, drifting, folk, rock, jazz, what the hell is it? It jumps track by track from acoustic pop, to near-psalm, to rock jazz impro punk, to runaway train. Record of a strange time in its creator’s career, it applies the full force of his life and young memory into 47 minutes.

One thought on "The unclassifiable genius of Van Morrison's Astral Weeks

  1. swimming the Hellespont

    The 2009 Live at the Hollywood Bowl version goes alright too.

