Sections Menu

Education

Jun 7, 2018

Coming up, on the next episode of Ramsay (Centre) Street …

When last you tuned in, Harold (John Howard) was trying to set up a Methodist Information Centre in the high school. But not everyone's happy about it.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

What’s the latest from Ramsay (Centre) Street, the latest political soap opera taking Australia by storm?

Cue theme:

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Education

You may also like

Topics

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Coming up, on the next episode of Ramsay (Centre) Street …

  1. Decorum

    Stalin? Bukharin? Gee, I have really lost track of Neighbours.

  2. zut alors

    Enjoyed the Grundy acknowledgment. Reg Grundy – arguably a man who made a bountiful contribution to modern Western civilisation bearing in mind the number of countries where his productions were aired & also dubbed.

  3. Jack Robertson

    Re: Michael Sainsbury’s piece on Chinese influence in Uni’s today:

    Should the NTEU mount an anti-Confucius Centre campaign in the same vein as the Ramsay Centre one?

    It’s not a gotcha question, or a smart-ass point. I’m genuinely curious about whether or not there’s an ‘academic freedom’ arguable equivalence in play.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close