Coming up, on the next episode of Ramsay (Centre) Street …
When last you tuned in, Harold (John Howard) was trying to set up a Methodist Information Centre in the high school. But not everyone's happy about it.
Jun 7, 2018
3 thoughts on “Coming up, on the next episode of Ramsay (Centre) Street …”
Stalin? Bukharin? Gee, I have really lost track of Neighbours.
Enjoyed the Grundy acknowledgment. Reg Grundy – arguably a man who made a bountiful contribution to modern Western civilisation bearing in mind the number of countries where his productions were aired & also dubbed.
Re: Michael Sainsbury’s piece on Chinese influence in Uni’s today:
Should the NTEU mount an anti-Confucius Centre campaign in the same vein as the Ramsay Centre one?
It’s not a gotcha question, or a smart-ass point. I’m genuinely curious about whether or not there’s an ‘academic freedom’ arguable equivalence in play.