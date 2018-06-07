Here at Crikey, we won’t have a bad word said about our former boss Jonathan Green. We can, however, outsource that work to him. This week, Green, an editor respected in near unanimity by Australian writers -- including me, and the guy has shafted me, twice -- apologised for approving a blot on the current cover of the journal he now edits, Meanjin.

When acclaimed reporter Amy McQuire remarked that the erasure in red of “Meanjin”, the Turrbal word for the territory now marked as Brisbane, felt “weird”, Green immediately agreed. Of course, The Australian has since stroked itself numb re the masochistic-onanism of “the left” but really missed an opportunity to decry “the left’s” branding incompetence. A progressive magazine that vandalises the Aboriginal land for which it is named? This makes as much business sense as a Murdoch daily leading with a story on the blameless poor.