Jun 7, 2018

Qatar Airways misogyny is nothing new

Not merely does the head of Qatar Airways have a history of sexist comments, his airline is the most misogynist in the world.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Some outlets that covered recent appalling remarks of Akbar al-Baker, Qatar Airways chief executive and new International Air Transport Association chairman, noted the man had plenty of form on misogynist comments. Just last year he attacked US airlines for employing "grandmothers" as air stewards, then apologised. Al-Baker apologised again for his effort this week, insisting "Qatar Airways firmly believes in gender equality in the workplace."

In fact, Qatar Airways is the most profoundly misogynist major airline and has long subjected female staff to appalling restrictions. It was less than three years ago that the airline ended its policy of sacking female staff who became pregnant, and banning them from getting married. That followed a damning International Labour Organisation report in response to complaints by the International Trade Union Confederation and the International Transport Workers’ Federation about the airline's treatment of women.

