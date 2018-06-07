Seven correspondent robbed in London, ABC announces new bureau roles, a South Australian news veteran retires, and other media tidbits of the day.

Seven camera stolen. Seven's Europe correspondent Laurel Irving and cameraman Jimmy Cannon were robbed of their $25,000 news camera while still broadcasting into Seven's control room from London. Irving told 3AW she'd just finished a cross in to Sunrise, and was recording more material for another broadcast when the thieves in balaclavas approached and took the camera. She has since tweeted that they are both OK, but, "the London crime rate though is crazy".