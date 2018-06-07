Media Files: Seven news camera stolen during shoot
Seven's Europe correspondent Laurel Irving has spoken about how she and her cameraman were robbed of their $25,000 camera while in the middle of shooting on the streets of London.
Seven correspondent robbed in London, ABC announces new bureau roles, a South Australian news veteran retires, and other media tidbits of the day.
Seven camera stolen. Seven's Europe correspondent Laurel Irving and cameraman Jimmy Cannon were robbed of their $25,000 news camera while still broadcasting into Seven's control room from London. Irving told 3AW she'd just finished a cross in to Sunrise, and was recording more material for another broadcast when the thieves in balaclavas approached and took the camera. She has since tweeted that they are both OK, but, "the London crime rate though is crazy".
The story about the thieves stealing the channel 7 camera reminds me of a Monty Python episode (although it was the television newsreader who was stolen, not the camera). Smiles…