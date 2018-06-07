Sections Menu

Media Files

Jun 7, 2018

Media Files: Seven news camera stolen during shoot

Seven's Europe correspondent Laurel Irving has spoken about how she and her cameraman were robbed of their $25,000 camera while in the middle of shooting on the streets of London.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Seven correspondent robbed in London, ABC announces new bureau roles, a South Australian news veteran retires, and other media tidbits of the day.

Seven camera stolen. Seven's Europe correspondent Laurel Irving and cameraman Jimmy Cannon were robbed of their $25,000 news camera while still broadcasting into Seven's control room from London. Irving told 3AW she'd just finished a cross in to Sunrise, and was recording more material for another broadcast when the thieves in balaclavas approached and took the camera. She has since tweeted that they are both OK, but, "the London crime rate though is crazy".

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Media Files: Seven news camera stolen during shoot

  1. Wayne Robinson

    The story about the thieves stealing the channel 7 camera reminds me of a Monty Python episode (although it was the television newsreader who was stolen, not the camera). Smiles…

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close