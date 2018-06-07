Sections Menu

Jun 7, 2018

How the Oz’s Ramsay Centre Holy War will play out

This story has all the makings of a classic Australian culture war campaign. But what are those exactly?

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

There's no outlet in the country that's dedicated quite as much energy to the latest culture war battle than The Australian. Last week, Australian National University announced it was dropping a controversial degree in Western civilisation, funded by the Ramsay Centre. The Oz has been closely following developments, especially since Ramsay Centre director and former PM Tony Abbott wrote about the centre being "not merely about Western civilisation but in favour of it" in Quadrant in April.

The story has all the makings of a classic Australian culture war campaign. Some of the coverage already shows signs of being a full Holy War. If it does, here's what we can expect over the coming weeks:

