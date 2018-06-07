Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

With the first game of the 2018 State of Origin on Nine last night, nothing else got a look in. NSW won, but the ratings were the lowest for three years -- 3.45 million on average watched the game nationally, against 3.52 million last year and the all time high of 3.95 million in 2016 when NSW won the first game and series. That was a fall of more than 12%. Interestingly the peak audience (people watching at least a minute of the game) was 3.89 million -- that’s less than the average (viewers who watch the game from start to end) of the 2016 3.95 million high. That tells us that some of the bloom has gone off Origin, especially in the heartland markets of Sydney and Brisbane.

The Sydney audience last night was 985,000, down 4,000 from last year and a sharp 17% lower than the 1.19 million who watched the first game of the 2016 series, while in Brisbane, 765,000 watched lower than the 808,000 in 2017 and 809,000 in 2016.Nine of course won all the demos and the night -- the game rated more highly among 16 to 39 viewers (51.6% of the audience) than any other demo.