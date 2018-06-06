Sacred Cows: the undeserved cult love for The Big Lebowski
Critics who have come to praise the Coen brothers' The Big Lebowski are victims of cult followers' persistence, psycho-semiotic babble and zealotry.
Jun 6, 2018
Critics who have come to praise the Coen brothers' The Big Lebowski are victims of cult followers' persistence, psycho-semiotic babble and zealotry.
Sacred Cows is a series dedicated to overrated cultural artefacts and the more deserving ones we’ve lost sight of in their shadows. Each installment will pose an argument for one or the other, re-evaluating the worth of a text and the praise it has (or hasn’t) received.
This week, David Latham makes the case against The Big Lebowski.
6 thoughts on “Sacred Cows: the undeserved cult love for The Big Lebowski”
Or, you know, people rate it highly because they really like it. Or as the Dude would say, “Well, that’s, like, just your opinion”.
I remember how the movie was somewhat panned, and I was a bit disappointed with it at first too. But the issue wasn’t that the film wasn’t any good, it was just something very different from what I expected. I think most critics had the same experience, especially with this coming right after Fargo.
You’re over your head, David!
I’d add the rest of the Walter quote but that would be unnecessarily rude (and besides, you used it already).
Miller’s Crossing was good fun, but like a cartoon. Everyone gets shot and no-one cares.
And David Thewlis’s instructions would have been Just be very annoying, and he nailed it.
Perhaps there is something amiss with your definition of “cult movie”? I didn’t like it much at the time but I’d stopped smoking pot by then.
I can’t in many ways disagree with much of your commentary, but I think you are overthinking it, as Saugoof says, it became a cult not because of its semiotic richness or its deep philosophy and social commentary but just because it struck a cord with people and they liked it, what you find unfunny many find hilarious.
Wrong. wrong, wrong Davo. The Dude abides.