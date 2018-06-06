Sections Menu

Jun 6, 2018

Media Files: AAP to cut staff in cost-cutting move

Journalist's union MEAA has said that staff at Australian Associated Press are 'outraged' after announcements of voluntary and forced staff redundancies.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

miles aap

Australian Associated Press to run a voluntary redundancy program before forcing staff out, Sam Dastyari tries his luck at storm-chasing, Stan subscribers hit a milestone, and other media tidbits of the day.

AAP to cut up to 25 staff. Wire service Australian Associated Press (AAP) will cut 15% of its editorial staff in a cost-cutting move. They will run a voluntary redundancy program, closing on Friday June 15, to cut between 20 and 25 news and data jobs. It will force redundancies if it doesn't reach its target through voluntary offers.

1 comments

One thought on “Media Files: AAP to cut staff in cost-cutting move

  1. 1984AUS

    AAP is owned by News Corp Australia, Fairfax, and the 68% owned Kerry Stoke’s Seven West Media.

    Barnaby Joyce’s plea for privacy netted him $150,000 for a TV interview courtesy of Kerry Stokes who last time I looked had a 33 per cent stake in Sky News Australia.

    AAP Owners at last research:

    Fairfax owns 47%,

    News owns 45%, and

    Seven West 8% of AAP,

    the largest churn house of faux “News”.

