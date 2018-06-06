Australian Associated Press to run a voluntary redundancy program before forcing staff out, Sam Dastyari tries his luck at storm-chasing, Stan subscribers hit a milestone, and other media tidbits of the day.

AAP to cut up to 25 staff. Wire service Australian Associated Press (AAP) will cut 15% of its editorial staff in a cost-cutting move. They will run a voluntary redundancy program, closing on Friday June 15, to cut between 20 and 25 news and data jobs. It will force redundancies if it doesn't reach its target through voluntary offers.