Media Files: AAP to cut staff in cost-cutting move
Journalist's union MEAA has said that staff at Australian Associated Press are 'outraged' after announcements of voluntary and forced staff redundancies.
Jun 6, 2018
Journalist's union MEAA has said that staff at Australian Associated Press are 'outraged' after announcements of voluntary and forced staff redundancies.
Australian Associated Press to run a voluntary redundancy program before forcing staff out, Sam Dastyari tries his luck at storm-chasing, Stan subscribers hit a milestone, and other media tidbits of the day.
AAP to cut up to 25 staff. Wire service Australian Associated Press (AAP) will cut 15% of its editorial staff in a cost-cutting move. They will run a voluntary redundancy program, closing on Friday June 15, to cut between 20 and 25 news and data jobs. It will force redundancies if it doesn't reach its target through voluntary offers.
One thought on “Media Files: AAP to cut staff in cost-cutting move”
AAP is owned by News Corp Australia, Fairfax, and the 68% owned Kerry Stoke’s Seven West Media.
Barnaby Joyce’s plea for privacy netted him $150,000 for a TV interview courtesy of Kerry Stokes who last time I looked had a 33 per cent stake in Sky News Australia.
AAP Owners at last research:
Fairfax owns 47%,
News owns 45%, and
Seven West 8% of AAP,
the largest churn house of faux “News”.