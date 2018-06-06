Sections Menu

The World

Jun 6, 2018

Manafort scandal exposes the real motives of Trump’s presidency

The moment when the genuine, actual, honest-to-God smoking gun appears – an email offering influence for financial favours, a lessening of the Trump organisation’s enormous debts – is getting closer.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

Donald Trump in Pittsburg

Manchester, New Hampshire, January 2016, the primaries, and I was walking past the Radisson to the hole-in-the-wall coffee joint with only one person in the queue (it was Bill Kristol; for years I’d dreamt of taunting him about imposing Sarah Palin on the Republicans. What I did was pass him the Splenda, and say "here for the Bernie rally, Bill?" and we laughed like old mates).

Passed a tall, big-jawed mookish guy, stars 'n' stripes tie, Trump button, on a phone in a doorway, smoking a cigar at 8.30 in the morning. Two greasers drove by slow.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in The World

You may also like

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Manafort scandal exposes the real motives of Trump’s presidency

  1. zut alors

    Compare the above to the worst thing Trump could dredge up against Obama ie: accusations of a phoney birth certificate & that the newly-born infant, Obama, scandalously faked his own birth announcement in a Hawaiian newspaper.

    The world’s finest fiction writers couldn’t match this material.

  2. graybul

    Whatever Trump’s point of ignition Guy; America needs focus upon home affairs (no pun intended) guns/borders/race, and allow space for more stable heads capable of reasoned engagement with diverse world leaders? Trump possessed; conflicted by choice . . . implosion v explosion.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close