Government’s malware backdoor confirms global village idiot status
The government's backdoor-without-a-backdoor attack on encryption appears to be a long-used police technique that has its own security problems.
Jun 6, 2018
Cybersecurity Minister Angus Taylor
The government has partially unveiled its long-awaited plans to establish backdoors in encrypted communications despite insisting it will not seek such backdoors. This slip-up happened via a clumsily reported version of a speech by junior minister Angus Taylor that hinted at the government's preferred approach to undermining encryption.
4 thoughts on “Government’s malware backdoor confirms global village idiot status”
Angus Taylor? FFS seriously depleted pack of idiots in the Coalition spared any scrutiny by Murdoch; but not here by Gadfly:
“Of course, Gadfly was just as flummoxed by Q&A compere Tony Jones’s introduction last Monday of Nasty Party minister Angus Taylor as an “Oxford-educated economist”.
What an overlarded piece of badging. Maybe Taylor himself asked for this catchline. While it is true that the minister for lawn order did attend New College, Oxford, his master’s thesis was an analysis of the relationship between the brewing industry and the pubs – not exactly in the realm of pressing macro policy.
On the other hand, the infinitely better qualified economist in parliament, Labor’s Dr Andrew Leigh, did a PhD at Harvard, is a fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia and was professor of economics at the Australian National University between 2004 and 2010.
Yet he was introduced on a recent edition of Q&A with a minimum of flourish as “Labor’s assistant shadow treasurer”. Talk about Aunty’s right-wing bias
The Coalition are not interested in cyber security. There was a program last year on ABC RN about it and it was a joke the lack of money and interest in the issue by the Coalition.
And facial recognition now being touted? And recall the debacle of the 2016 Census and the data breaches by Centrelink. Dunn and Bradstreet and Probe are being paid millions literally to bovver those the failed Robodebt extortion racket are pursuing.
D&B CEO Bligh: “opening government data to public use is happening just as businesses are beginning to understand the importance of making it available commercially,” he said.
Dun & Bradstreet’s new boss, Simon Bligh, predicted that Australia “will catch up once people are comfortable about sharing their personal information”.
The corporate world’s agitation for the ‘commercialization’ of government data is the reason behind the chaotic failed Coalition Census debacle – whereby names and addresses were to be supplied for the first time and retained.
But only our data. Not the data of business. That is always “Commercial in Confidence”.
Serious kudos to whichever Crikey hamster wrote that header.
Such a perfect description of a fine article.