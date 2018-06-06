Introducing the Crikey Awards for Excellence and Hilarity in Political Interviews
We've scoured our memories and the archives to hand out some overdue awards to the best, worst, most embarrassing and just generally funny political interviews.
Jun 6, 2018
We've scoured our memories and the archives to hand out some overdue awards to the best, worst, most embarrassing and just generally funny political interviews.
As part of our series on the art of the political interview, we've been looking at some of the most memorable interviews over the years. Some, of course, are more memorable than others -- whether that's for the skill of the interviewer or interviewee, or lack thereof, depends on the subjects.
We've scoured our memories and the archives to hand out some overdue awards to the best, worst, most embarrassing and just generally funny political interviews.
3 thoughts on “Introducing the Crikey Awards for Excellence and Hilarity in Political Interviews”
Not forgetting Richard Carleton “Mr. Hawke, could I ask you whether you feel a little embarrassed tonight at the blood that’s on your hands?” interview with Bob Hawke which elicited no information compared with a polite Jana Wendt interviewing Alan Bond In 1988.
Bond, who at the time owned Channel Nine, accepted an invitation to appear on A Current Affair. In Wendt’s words “I suppose the underlying sense on Bond’s part was that he was speaking to an employee, which would allow him to spin to his heart’s content. I allowed him to do that up to a point, then detoured, in the same relatively relaxed tone, to question him about a controversial $400,000 payment that he had made to the then Queensland premier, Sir Joh Bjelke Petersen, to settle a defamation suit against Channel Nine. In the interview he unexpectedly made the admission that he had paid out the sum because the Queensland premier had made it plain that if Bond wanted to do business successfully in Queensland, the money would have to be paid. The previously established comfort zone made it possible to break through the company spin and get a truthful answer. The answer to my questioning led to the Broadcasting Tribunal opening an investigation into whether Bond was a “fit and proper” person to hold a television licence, and the process ended with Bond losing his licence.
Yet, Carleton remains the hero to journalists.
I always assumed the Wendt-Bond interview was one of the inspirations behind Frontline’s famous “Give Em Enough Rope” episode where Mike Moore interviews the owner of the network.
Another end-of-career interview starred former AFL player, Warwick Capper, who had decided to run for the Queensland Parliament. When an interviewer posed a question about Qld’s unique unicameral system Capper realised he was too far out to kick the goal.