Could Turnbull deliver a sensible Coalition drought policy?
Is the government finally embracing the fact that drought assistance merely punishes farmers who do the right thing?
Jun 6, 2018
Malcolm Turnbull with Paul Donoley (left) and Bruce Alexander during a visit to the township of Blackall, Queensland.
Perhaps it's due to the fact that the pernicious influence of Barnaby Joyce on policy has been removed, but when Malcolm Turnbull spoke ahead of his tour of drought-affected regions in Queensland on Monday, he made sense. Farmers, he said, were going to have to adapt to a changing climate that was making rainfall more variable. "You've got to ensure we can do everything we can to ensure that farmers are resilient," the Prime Minister said.
2 thoughts on “Could Turnbull deliver a sensible Coalition drought policy?”
…”noting that even during the ferocious drought of the 2000s, 70% of farmers hadn’t needed assistance. Drought relief rewards farmers who haven’t bothered to make the same investment in resilience despite knowing there will always be another drought.”
That is not my experience. The Shiptons at Moulamein used the drought relief money to buy property and made millions. Farmers I know around Jerilderie used my photos in an attempt to access drought relief, and I can assure you they were very comfortably well off and managing after having acquired the land as squatters and kept expanding and kept it all in the family. No one size fits all here.
Turnbull is not the leader of this government, he`s a P.M in name only, a captive of the lunatic neo con christian hard right of the coalition, owned by the multi nationals and big business and soon to be consigned to the political history books, in years to come people will ask how this mob of fools ever got themselves elected or how stupid are the voters of Australia to ever have elected them in the first place, although its hard to find anyone that will admit they voted for them, and in New England the mushroom voters will probably go on supporting him and his like and spend their growing poverty gently strumming their banjo`s on the back veranda`s as their sun slowly sets and Barney`s Chinese and big mining masters buy up their farms at a cheaper rate each year.