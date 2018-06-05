Sections Menu

Jun 5, 2018

The only public servant the IPA ever liked packs his bags

To the lamentations of no one, Public Service Commissioner John Lloyd is departing, though we're no closer to learning about his help for the Institute of Public Affairs.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

John Lloyd

John Lloyd

And thus perhaps the most eccentric appointment of the Tony Abbott era ends with a whimper following the announcement that John Lloyd will be stepping down as head of the Australian Public Service Commission. Lloyd is an industrial relations warrior and former Institute of Public Affairs ideologue, and most recently earned a stonking $670,000 a year to head what is basically the HR department of the public service. Job description: support the government's efforts to cut public service pay, issue draconian attacks on free speech and, it seems, help your old mates at the IPA out with a bit of research.

1 comments

One thought on “The only public servant the IPA ever liked packs his bags

  1. klewso

    “Public servant”? That’s funny.

