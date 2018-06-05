Seven scramble to bounce back from Joyce interview flop
Seven has already weathered much criticism for its Joyce/Campion interview, which drew disappointing audience numbers. Now there are rumours that they're chasing a follow-up.
Jun 5, 2018
Seven has stared down criticism of its Sunday Night interview with former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and his partner Vikki Campion with a follow-up on last night's news bulletins.
The interview was widely criticised, including by Crikey, for failing to include answers to pertinent questions regarding misuse of taxpayer money during Joyce and Campion's relationship, and new positions created for Campion in the offices of other Nationals MPs.
Surprise surprise, Nine is chasing Cousin Jethro’s first family for an interview, who would ever have predicted it? The self-cannibalising commercial stations are hellbent on alienating their viewers with such tacky and tawdry versions of journalism.
The hapless public will applaud Natalie Joyce should she inform Nine to stick their chequebook where the sun don’t shine.