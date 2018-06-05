Razer: for its own good, the ABC needs critics
Should we all just shut it about the ABC when the broadcaster is under attack by from the government? Why not just give that embattled corporation a break? Well ...
The ABC's annual public meeting
Last week, Crikey published review of a reality program new to ABC TV. Critique of this critique was, inevitably, various: some considered it unkind; others considered it too generous and wanting in colourful curses. Notwithstanding their view of this entertainment, Crikey readers wrote, both publicly and privately, to discuss the merits of openly discussing the merits of the ABC.
3 thoughts on “Razer: for its own good, the ABC needs critics”
” That it overwhelmingly produces a wad of middling content and offers analysis with all the depth of the pastel messaging that promotes is not something we should pretend to ignore out of fear that the state will curtail its funding.”
Any idea Razer why that might be of late!
What a cushy job for Murdoch’s long term NOT ex employee Guthrie – on almost a million bucks a year paid by taxpayers but employed by Murdoch and the Coalition.
Hilary Clinton of Content sums it up pretty well. Already barely watch it, would stop watching immediately if the other channels were any good at all.
Well Auntie is being bullied, and the resultant effect of sustained bullying is usually reduced esteem and confidence.
Creativity doesn’t work too well in that environment, so inevitably all flaws and weaknesses come to the for.
Yes, there is naf middling stuff, always has been, but really don’t believe all “cutting edge” would save their bacon anyway, not how media usually rates these days.
So the coalition and media bullies are probably winning, with their victim now a cowering shadow of its former self. Can it really be helpful if supposed friends and allies start publicly putting the boot in also?