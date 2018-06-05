The media’s obsession with the symptoms, not the disease, is failing Australia

On February 12, the Prime Minister stood in parliament to deliver the annual Closing The Gap report, which despite being spun as "the most promising" report since 2011, showed that the gap between non-Indigenous and Indigenous health, educational and economic outcomes remained, for the most part, stubbornly unclosed, and in some cases widening. Luckily a "refresh" of Closing The Gap was underway to fix things and address the fact that some of the targets were expiring.

Unfortunately, February 12 was also the first parliamentary day after the media broke the story of Barnaby Joyce's relationship with a former staffer, and the day the then-deputy prime minister decided to make a statement about that, beginning a second week of a scandal that has preoccupied the media ever since.