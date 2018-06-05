Sections Menu

Jun 5, 2018

The media’s obsession with the symptoms, not the disease, is failing Australia

Australians are ill-served by a media that focuses only on the surface and not on the depths; on the symptoms and not the disease producing them.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Malcolm Turnbull

On February 12, the Prime Minister stood in parliament to deliver the annual Closing The Gap report, which despite being spun as "the most promising" report since 2011, showed that the gap between non-Indigenous and Indigenous health, educational and economic outcomes remained, for the most part, stubbornly unclosed, and in some cases widening. Luckily a "refresh" of Closing The Gap was underway to fix things and address the fact that some of the targets were expiring.

Unfortunately, February 12 was also the first parliamentary day after the media broke the story of Barnaby Joyce's relationship with a former staffer, and the day the then-deputy prime minister decided to make a statement about that, beginning a second week of a scandal that has preoccupied the media ever since.

One thought on “The media’s obsession with the symptoms, not the disease, is failing Australia

  1. 1984AUS

    Can’t tell you how much I appreciate your articles Bernard Keane. A first class reporter and journalist. And this one has so many quotable sentences, phrases and paras. Thanks once again I so wish this was part of the MSM drill.

