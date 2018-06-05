Sections Menu

Media Files

Jun 5, 2018

Media Files: Meanjin apologises for ‘blindness’ in cover design

Prominent literary journal Meanjin has responded to calls that it was insensitive in the design of its #MeToo themed winter edition.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

media files meanjin

Meanjin called out for erasure, The Herald Sun plays fast and loose with its "exclusives", radio host Terry Hansen signals his resignation due to health concerns, and other media tidbits of the day.

Green red in the face. Meanjin editor Jonathan Green and writers with bylines on the journal's winter edition's cover have apologised for the design on the front page, which crosses out the literary magazine's name -- the Turrbal word for the land now commonly known as Brisbane -- to read "#MeToo".

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close