Meanjin called out for erasure, The Herald Sun plays fast and loose with its "exclusives", radio host Terry Hansen signals his resignation due to health concerns, and other media tidbits of the day.

Green red in the face. Meanjin editor Jonathan Green and writers with bylines on the journal's winter edition's cover have apologised for the design on the front page, which crosses out the literary magazine's name -- the Turrbal word for the land now commonly known as Brisbane -- to read "#MeToo".