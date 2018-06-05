Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Jun 5, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

A something-for-everyone sort of night

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

A standard something-for-everyone night, without the distraction of a program like the Sunday Night interview with B. Joyce and V. Campion. Seven did not need that it to win total people and main channels, with House Rules continuing its improvement -- 1.32 million national viewers and the most watched non-news program. Ten’s Masterchef had 1.13 million, though 850,000 in metros, a clear winner over House Rules which could only grab 786,000 viewers. 

Have You Been Paying Attention on Ten also continued its solid form with 1 million, well in front of its rival Melbourne-comedian heavy effort on Nine -- Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation (940,000 nationally). Nine talked up Talkin’s effort, but in reality it finished fourth in the 7.30pm-8.30pm time slot. 7.30 (951,000 people) and Australian Story (954,000 nationally) had more viewersBut it was a night for everyone with the three commercial networks claiming something, and the ABC happy with another solid Monday performance.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close