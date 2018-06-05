Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

A standard something-for-everyone night, without the distraction of a program like the Sunday Night interview with B. Joyce and V. Campion. Seven did not need that it to win total people and main channels, with House Rules continuing its improvement -- 1.32 million national viewers and the most watched non-news program. Ten’s Masterchef had 1.13 million, though 850,000 in metros, a clear winner over House Rules which could only grab 786,000 viewers.

Have You Been Paying Attention on Ten also continued its solid form with 1 million, well in front of its rival Melbourne-comedian heavy effort on Nine -- Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation (940,000 nationally). Nine talked up Talkin’s effort, but in reality it finished fourth in the 7.30pm-8.30pm time slot. 7.30 (951,000 people) and Australian Story (954,000 nationally) had more viewers. But it was a night for everyone with the three commercial networks claiming something, and the ABC happy with another solid Monday performance.