Sections Menu

Culture

Jun 5, 2018

So you’ve been falsely identified as an erectile dysfunction ambassador

Eddie McGuire was used in a fake article endorsing an erectile dysfunction supplement last month. He said he'd sue, but is there any point? What's the smart play here?

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

eddie mcguire

Brands often use celebrities to help sell their stuff. Ten’s Carrie Bickmore is often spruiking Garnier BB cream in TV ads, her network colleague Lisa Wilkinson is the face of Nutra-Life, The Bachelorette's Georgia Love has her face on Palmer’s moisturisers, and reality TV star and singer Casey Donovan is the latest in a line-up of washed-up celebs to appear in Coles ads.

And that's because it works.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Culture

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close