So you’ve been falsely identified as an erectile dysfunction ambassador
Eddie McGuire was used in a fake article endorsing an erectile dysfunction supplement last month. He said he'd sue, but is there any point? What's the smart play here?
Jun 5, 2018
Eddie McGuire was used in a fake article endorsing an erectile dysfunction supplement last month. He said he'd sue, but is there any point? What's the smart play here?
Brands often use celebrities to help sell their stuff. Ten’s Carrie Bickmore is often spruiking Garnier BB cream in TV ads, her network colleague Lisa Wilkinson is the face of Nutra-Life, The Bachelorette's Georgia Love has her face on Palmer’s moisturisers, and reality TV star and singer Casey Donovan is the latest in a line-up of washed-up celebs to appear in Coles ads.
And that's because it works.