So you’ve been falsely identified as an erectile dysfunction ambassador

Brands often use celebrities to help sell their stuff. Ten’s Carrie Bickmore is often spruiking Garnier BB cream in TV ads, her network colleague Lisa Wilkinson is the face of Nutra-Life, The Bachelorette's Georgia Love has her face on Palmer’s moisturisers, and reality TV star and singer Casey Donovan is the latest in a line-up of washed-up celebs to appear in Coles ads.

And that's because it works.