Last Friday, the email went pinging around the country, to wit that sadly the Australian National University would not now be hosting the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation, as the criteria for sponsorship had conditions the university could not agree with. "The media inquiries number is staffed out-of-hours," Dean Rae "Toto" Frances added.
We bet it is. The Ramsay was knocked on the head after Tony Abbott snatched defeat from the gut of victory with a Quadrant online article a few days earlier, stating that the Ramsay must not only study Western civilisation but be "for" it. With that basic travesty of free thought coming from the centre’s self-proclaimed progenitor, the thing was dead in the water. A concerted campaign against it by the NTEU, and ANU students, helped -- and your correspondent will take a little credit for Wednesday’s article which banged the drum on Abbott’s intervention of genius. You takes your wins where you can. Physically, I am a fat and bibulous man. Politically, I have the metabolism of a starved hyena, and this win will keep me going for months.
8 thoughts on “Ramsay Centre collapses under the weight of Western stupidity”
Menzies University. You know they want to. The alternative would be allow the Vicar of Darlington to finish Gollum’s life work and restore the ancien régime at SU, albeit with a facility for albino monks.
I’m a bit surprised that Bond University remains the only private university of note in Australia. You’d think someone would have set up, say, Twiggy Forrest University by now. America has a bunch of rinky-dink bastions of the far right, especially the religious right.
Wonder if they would have pulled off this scam if they had not been so keen to gloat about it. Apparently subtlety is not a characteristic of Western civilisation.
Hate to nitpick an article I enjoyed and agree with, but the Persians DID overrun “us” at Thermopylae. It was at the battles of Marathon and (later) Salamis that Persians were defeated and the (brief) Athenian ascendancy born.
“The Ramsay Centre – Where Lewis Carroll Meets the Lotus Eaters”.
I dunno. If the academic appointments were being made by the uni and recruitment run by the existing humanities hierarchy, it’s likely the Centre would be dominated by “lefties” anyway. Given the near absence of academic merit at the IPA and CIS, I doubt any of them would be doing anything beyond a guest lecture or two.
Not so sure about the end of the “goon squad cheer squad”. Evil like rust never sleeps so don’t leave the barricades just yet tovarich. Checking whose who on the Ramsay Board is hilarious; nearly as funny as Rebecca Weisser being a mouthpiece for them.
“No, you can’t teach a university course that “celebrates” “political liberalism” in a way that is compatible with “Socratic” free inquiry that the Ramsay Centre claims it will support”
yeah — BUT – it seems that courses in “faith” – qua Theology – etc. can be taught at universities with impunity. So, what is the difference? Any odds that the organision goes either on-line or off-shore or both?