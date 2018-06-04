The Menzies and Mings: another guide to Australia’s (many) political dynasties

Over the past few weeks, Crikey -- inspired by the preselection of fourth generation politician Georgina Downer -- have been cataloguing Australia’s many political dynasties. Here’s our third installment.

The Katters and the Douglases

Rasping eccentric and member for Kennedy, Bob Katter, is but a single tree that springs from a particularly fertile orchard; one that's notable even among these monarchic political families. Bob Snr previously held the same state (Flinders) and federal seats his son would later occupy. And, since 1966, the Katters have held Kennedy for all but two years (between 1990 and 1992 it was held by Rob Hulls, who would go on to be deputy premier of Victoria).