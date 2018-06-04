Piers Akerman cleared to call Yassmin Abdel-Magied a "silly Muslim woman". A stray mouse cursor got into the printing press. Fairfax and News Corp redefine "exclusive" once again. Plus, other media tidbits of the day.

Piers Akerman column cleared. The Australian Press Council has cleared a Piers Akerman column that called engineer/author Yassmin Abdel-Magied a "silly Muslim woman". The piece was about the "failed concept of multiculturalism" and focussed on Abdel-Magied. The Press Council was investigating a complaint that it was unbalanced and caused offence while not in the public interest; but found that, as an opinion piece, it was based on explicit and implied opinions so was not unfair. "The columnist's opinions are likely to offend many," they said in a statement. "But it is in the public interest in freedom of speech that vigorous public debate be permitted, even when expressed in extreme terms, as is the case here."