A lie by any other name: why can’t journos call politicians liars?
A New York Times journalist is under fire for the reporting of Trump's "demonstrable falsehoods", but this issue goes far beyond the US media.
Jun 4, 2018
Ask a person in the street how they know politicians are lying and, more likely than not, they’ll reply: “Because their lips are moving".
Unfair? Sure. Politicians are mostly honourable people. So journalists have to take a more nuanced approach; we report that politicians “mis-speak”, they “over-promise” or, in Winston Churchill’s words, use “terminological inexactitudes”. Now, journalists are being called out on these overly generous circumlocutions. If it’s a lie, social media demands it be called one.
What BS.
I expect journalists to be a little more (nay, much more) discerning . If we the voter can see the lie surely you can report the lie. Nuanced my arse. There’s nothing subtle about this lot. This political class now knows only one way forward and Trump is leading the way. When has a politician disguised the truth as a lie? The big lie is disguised by the the smaller one – there’s no truth twixt the two.
Get out and report the lies and stop trying to paper over the cracks in your morality by disguising opinion pieces as reporting.
The “Non-core Promises Dogfarter”?
“Children Overboard”? “Why we have to invade Iraq”? “Interest rates will always be lower under a Limited News Party government”?
Eleven+ years of practice?
Don’t know why barnaby’s photo heads this article, his and our fearless leader is heaps worse, pants on fire nearly every time he opens his mouth. Insincere is perhaps another useful euphemism.
“When politicians play these definitional games, journalists can fall back on the “he said, she said” gambit, with all its limitations and flaws”
And you guys do, and it is INFURIATING.
The right-wing gets away with so much because instead of engaging in analysis, most Australian political journalists DO just say “Labor says this about negative gearing, but Malcolm Turnbull says they’re being ideological and that Labor’s negative gearing policy will be a wrecking ball through the economy” and leave it there. There is a real lack of effort at calling out bullshit.
Malcolm Turnbull makes a hysterical claim like that, it is your duty to point out his own past statements on negative gearing, to point out what economic experts say and to point out the lack of evidence he has given for his claim.
It’s amazing how easy the press gallery found it to call out “Mediscare” but not to do the same for the Coalition’s many and varied campaigns of bullshit.
This article is truly defending the indefensible. Australian political journalism in the past decade has been awful, start working on improving it instead of making excuses.