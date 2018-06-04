Crikey Worm: banks wait with bated breath

ANZ CHARGES ON THE WAY

Cartel charges against ANZ, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank over a $2.5 billion capital raising in 2015 are expected to drop this week, with banking sources tipping the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions to file as soon as Tuesday.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports of mounting speculation over what will be the first criminal cartel action in Australia to focus on financial misconduct, after ANZ announced last Friday that they expect the DPP to file against the three banks for being “knowingly concerned in alleged cartel conduct” in relation to a share offer in August 2015.