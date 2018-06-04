Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

Jun 4, 2018

Crikey Worm: banks wait with bated breath

Good morning, early birds. Criminal cartel charges are expected to be filed against ANZ as early as tomorrow. Plus, big divisions in the Labor Party over asylum seekers. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Chris Woods — Freelance journalist

Chris Woods

Freelance journalist

Share

ANZ CHARGES ON THE WAY

Cartel charges against ANZ, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank over a $2.5 billion capital raising in 2015 are expected to drop this week, with banking sources tipping the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions to file as soon as Tuesday.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports of mounting speculation over what will be the first criminal cartel action in Australia to focus on financial misconduct, after ANZ announced last Friday that they expect the DPP to file against the three banks for being “knowingly concerned in alleged cartel conduct” in relation to a share offer in August 2015.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close