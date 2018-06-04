CommBank gives in to AUSTRAC, hands over $700 million
While the government obsesses about the trivial impacts of "militant" unions, large corporations are being exposed for engaging in serious misconduct that has dramatic impacts.
Jun 4, 2018
While the government obsesses about the trivial impacts of "militant" unions, large corporations are being exposed for engaging in serious misconduct that has dramatic impacts.
Earlier this year, the Commonwealth Bank announced it had set aside $375 million for possible penalties arising from charges by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) in relation to money laundering. Today, the bank and AUSTRAC announced they had agreed to a penalty of just under twice that, $700 million, as part of CBA's settlement with the regulator over years-long problems with its management and reporting of cash-deposit ATMs.
The bank will also pay some loose change to cover Austrac's costs -- $2.5 million. The result is about on par with earlier estimates based on speculation AUSTRAC wanted $1 billion, which probably accounts for why the CBA's share price lifted after this morning's announcement.
5 thoughts on “CommBank gives in to AUSTRAC, hands over $700 million”
It’s a paltry fine, $13,000 per infringement. No one goes to jail. Try laundering money for ISIS just once, and see how many tens of years the judge throws at you.
I’m sure a few executives from AUSTRAC will be moving to lucrative positions in CBA shortly.
To Malcolm, Scott, Matthias et al :-
Again, “Facilitator (ASIC)” ≠ “Regulator”.
The government receives $700mill, the CBA shareholders lose the same amount and those responsible for allowing the money laundering through ATMs to occur get off scot free. The white collar criminals always come off better than their blue counterparts. Antonio
Staff ASIC with law enforcers drawn from the same caste as besuited criminals, staff union regulators with law enforcers drawn from the same caste as employers. Yes?
The CBA corporate entity transfers $700m . . . to Government that had for years fought tooth and nail to protect Banks from public scrutiny . . . and of the actual living, breathing individuals /perpertrators responsible . . . for facilitating terrorism . . . well; nothing!
Wonderful lesson for all.