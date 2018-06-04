Crikey likes to take the time to recognise the worst expressions of journalism with a Wankley award. And we can think of no one more deserving this morning than Channel Seven's Sunday Night, for its softer-than-soft paid interview with former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and his partner Vikki Campion (featuring their baby son).

Reporter Alex Cullen's questions, including who made the first move and asking Joyce whether Campion was "sassy", were notable for what they missed -- in short, just about anything that made the affair newsworthy.