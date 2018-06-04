And the Wankley goes to… Sunday Night for its Barnaby Joyce interview
The much anticipated Sunday Night interview with Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion missed a few important points, but did manage to ask whether Campion was "sassy".
Crikey likes to take the time to recognise the worst expressions of journalism with a Wankley award. And we can think of no one more deserving this morning than Channel Seven's Sunday Night, for its softer-than-soft paid interview with former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and his partner Vikki Campion (featuring their baby son).
Reporter Alex Cullen's questions, including who made the first move and asking Joyce whether Campion was "sassy", were notable for what they missed -- in short, just about anything that made the affair newsworthy.
11 thoughts on “And the Wankley goes to… Sunday Night for its Barnaby Joyce interview”
Can’t it be shared around – with those lumps of our “news” media who years have treated Cousin Jethro as some sort of protected species – the media who paraded and indulged him like some “greatest retail politician” dancing bear, seemingly for no other reason beyond “he got up the noses of the left” – for whom “suddenly” despite all his selfish, self-indulgent form, his habit of governing for his own interests and his donors’ (think M-DBA Upper Darling irrigators; live-stock exporters; Rinehart), on show for years, multiplied by their “media expertise in politics”, he’s suddenly “spontaneously combusted” : but they couldn’t see it coming?
None so blind as those who will not see Klewso.
Well zapped Klewso; epic fails as a minister of the crown. Still with his grubby hands in the public purse. Don’t give a rat’s about his personal life; his incompetence and self indulgence as a supposed representative of the people is the outrage. Still waiting for the details of Campion’s travel while she was in our employ to be released.
An appalling piece of journalism and when Joyce talks about the “scum of the earth” in the coalition front bench, he should also look in the mirror.
He’s right though. Just look who they voted to lead them for a while.
The inept being “led” by the inept.
Well skewered.
Cousin Jethro (thankyou Klewso) may be the most despicable ex-parliamentarian ever to have drawn breath, but surely the real culprits are the midget brained ar”eholes who elected him. It is said no one knew what this barnyard bantam was really up to. Oh yeah? Everyone in politics knew the real Barnaby. Knew he was a lying hypocritical son of a bitch.
And now no one knew. Not even the ultra smart Gina Rhinehart who makes money faster than Barnaby can shout “I’m innocent.”
Mystery Road for me.
I didn’t watch it but I am curious to learn the answer to a question which I don’t know if anyone has asked – just exactly when Barnaby did learn whether the baby was to be a boy or a girl.
TBH I reckon they escape the prize by reason of bringing out the bit of information about the government MPs pressuring Campion to have an abortion. Joyce is gone, putting the screws to him further might be fun but achieves nothing. The news about the depths to which members of this government will sink, however, is a big deal.
The prize should really go to all the journalists for years who’ve reported on Joyce as some kind of political genius and “maverick” and “great retail politician”, as if they were Fox News covering Sarah Palin.