Why is One Nation so fragile?

And then there were two: One Nation is down to just two senators after NSW senator Brian Burston apparently spent recent days ringing around trying to find a political party to take him, discovering in the process that even the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party of NSW have standards. Pauline Hanson, left with just WA ring-in, Peter Georgiou, duly cried foul. It always starts with election night cheers and hugs; months, or at most a couple of years, later, it ends with tears and florid, even more incomprehensible than usual rhetoric about betrayal. Everyone predicted it, and it happened exactly as we all thought, although the spectacle of Malcolm "Rothschilds conspiracy" Roberts being booted by the High Court along the way was a left-field delight.

It's worth picking apart exactly why a party like One Nation is so friable, and what it says about both the electorate and the political system. The first reason is that all small parties are fragile. Small parties don't have the capacity or resources for administrative structures that can address internal tensions. Labor's caucus organise themselves, with a couple of exceptions, into state factions and sub-factions, which have a little bit to do with ideology and more to do with powerbrokers, unions and sources of party votes. The Liberals have an informal factional system partly along ideological lines in each state. Small parties can't afford factions. And they're also more exposed to inter-state tensions. Many of the Greens' internal problems stem from the Trotskyite faction in the NSW branch and its opposition to the "Green Tories" it sees in the traditional environmental movement. The other problem is a version of Kissinger's comment about academic politics: micro parties only have a small amount of seats, power and money, so battles for control of them are far more cutthroat.