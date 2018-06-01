Rundle reads the right so you don’t have to: nasty, brutish and short edition
When attempting to write a takedown on a commentator, the right would do well to make sure they're not just providing free advertising.
Jun 1, 2018
A delicious bit of godwhining (genuinely comparing something to Nazis cos you're in a snit with it) in the Spectator, which continues to carry the ageless, deathless ramblings of Taki Theodoracopulos, Greek playboy, accidental drug smuggler, occasional writer of racist rants and "soi-disante anti-semite". He has made a career of "didn't have a column and wrote one anyway":
I’m back in New York and digesting the five glorious days spent in Normandy. What was the fighting all about, you may ask: was it about freedom, equality, cultural diversity, man’s dignity -- all liberal catchphrases these days?
