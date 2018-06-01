Sections Menu

Federal

Jun 1, 2018

In memoriam: One Nation senate team 2016-2018

As Senator Brian Burston shuffles inexorably toward the exit, we look back at the One Nation senators we've loved and lost in the past 23 months.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

Pauline Hanson's One Nation senate team continues its Ship of Theseus journey, having replaced so much damaged hull planking and worm-rotten wood as to be practically unrecognisable.

New South Wales Senator Brian Burston now appears to be the next in line to shuffle off the coil, after Hanson tearfully accused him of stabbing her in the back -- first by voting in favor of tax cuts she had recently supported, and then trying unsuccessfully to defect to the Shooters,  Fishers and Farmers Party. Burston for his part has, understandably, denied this (for what it's worth, no one would want it getting around that the Shooters and Fishers aren't returning your calls). 

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close