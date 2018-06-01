In memoriam: One Nation senate team 2016-2018

Pauline Hanson's One Nation senate team continues its Ship of Theseus journey, having replaced so much damaged hull planking and worm-rotten wood as to be practically unrecognisable.

New South Wales Senator Brian Burston now appears to be the next in line to shuffle off the coil, after Hanson tearfully accused him of stabbing her in the back -- first by voting in favor of tax cuts she had recently supported, and then trying unsuccessfully to defect to the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party. Burston for his part has, understandably, denied this (for what it's worth, no one would want it getting around that the Shooters and Fishers aren't returning your calls).