Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Jun 1, 2018

NRL and Masterchef were the only bright spots on a dull night

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Apart from the NRL -- 710,000 on Nine and another 235,000 on Foxtel tuned in to watch North Queensland beat Manly -- and Masterchef on Ten -- 1.16 million and the most watched non-news program on the night --  it was a dull night that summed up the season so far.

Meanwhile, Eddie McGuire’s woes continue in Melbourne where his hosted and produced AFL Footy Show was done like a dinner for yet another week by Seven’s more modest The Front BarThe Footy Show managed 173,000 viewers in Melbourne last night, up 1,000 from the week before. The Front Bar managed 210,000, up from 204,000 last week. Given all the money being spent on it, the Footy Show must be a disappointment for Nine. 

