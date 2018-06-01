"This isn't really a question but ..." Anyone who has heard those immortal words at a panel, talk or festival event has at one point questioned the whole damn thing. Do we really need to dedicate paid time to audience members' gushing praise of a speaker? What's the ratio of good to mundane/offensive questions, and is it really worth the trouble?

This is a question that seems to crop up in some form at every passing arts festival at home and abroad, so we put it directly to those involved: should we kill off the audience Q&A completely?