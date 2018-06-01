ASIC guarantees that the companies who cheat have an advantage over those that don’t
Our readers joined Bernard Keane in his exasperation at the milquetoast ASIC prioritising the needs of the corporations they supposedly regulate over those of the people ruined by them. Elsewhere, they considered the struggles of the vulnerable workers who make our cafe culture possible.
Barry Welch writes: Robbing banks is criminal but banks robbing is OK because the financial system -- and not ordinary Australians -- needs protecting.