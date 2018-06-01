Sections Menu

Jun 1, 2018

ASIC guarantees that the companies who cheat have an advantage over those that don’t

Crikey readers on cafe culture and ASIC.

Our readers joined Bernard Keane in his exasperation at the milquetoast ASIC prioritising the needs of the corporations they supposedly regulate over those of the people ruined by them. Elsewhere, they considered the struggles of the vulnerable workers who make our cafe culture possible. 

On ASIC's cosy relationship with the financial services industry

Barry Welch writes: Robbing banks is criminal but banks robbing is OK because the financial system -- and not ordinary Australians -- needs protecting.

