Amazon block is an act of contempt by corporate elites and their political lackeys
Consumers are the losers when powerful interests convince governments to protect them from competition. Look no further than Amazon's geoblocking of Australia.
Jun 1, 2018
Amazon's decision to block Australian consumers from its main site, refuse to ship to Australia and force us to use a pitiful local site is an act of contempt by a global tech giant that can do what it likes, confident in its remarkable sharemarket position. But it's also on Australia's governing class and gouging retail oligopolists who prompted it.
The new GST arrangements on foreign purchases, commencing in a month's time, are bipartisan and the result of pleading by special interests -- local retailer oligopolies who hate the idea of Australians being able to avoid the outrageous mark-ups they slap on products that are available overseas, and state governments who saw an opportunity to suck more from the community via the GST.
Actually, Amazon is being asked to collect a 10% tax on certain sales to Australians. The Australian purchasers are being taxed, not Amazon (who I’m sure will just charge 10% on sales through their Australian store…).
… so I’m sure this decision by Amazon is really about forcing traffic to the Amazon AU store. Many Amazon US store sellers have never shipped to Australia anyway, even for small purchases.
Virtually the only thing I buy from Amazon are eBooks. I haven’t bothered transferring to the Amazon.com.au website preferring to stay with the Amazon.com one. The Amazon.com site manages to charge the GST, no problems, so that’s not the explanation.
I’m not certain whether having a VPN would work. Amazon can identify where the credit card is registered (unless you go to the bother of sending yourself a gift card to put the account in credit, and using that to pay for purchases).