Amazon block is an act of contempt by corporate elites and their political lackeys

Amazon's decision to block Australian consumers from its main site, refuse to ship to Australia and force us to use a pitiful local site is an act of contempt by a global tech giant that can do what it likes, confident in its remarkable sharemarket position. But it's also on Australia's governing class and gouging retail oligopolists who prompted it.

The new GST arrangements on foreign purchases, commencing in a month's time, are bipartisan and the result of pleading by special interests -- local retailer oligopolies who hate the idea of Australians being able to avoid the outrageous mark-ups they slap on products that are available overseas, and state governments who saw an opportunity to suck more from the community via the GST.