Jun 1, 2018

How an Australian filmmaker took out the most prestigious award in film

Charles Williams recently became the third Australian to ever win a Palme d'Or. He told us how his short film set in the Melbourne suburb of Dandenong came to conquer Cannes.

Khalid Warsame

Freelance writer

"I could not possibly expect the reaction it has gotten,” says Charles Williams. Last weekend, the 36-year-old Australian director’s short film, All These Creatures, won the Short Film Palme d’Or, the festival's top prize. Williams’ film was one of eight selected for consideration by the festival, from close to 4000 entrants.

Set in the south-eastern Melbourne suburb of Dandenong and filmed on a small budget, the film is a taut and visceral exploration of the struggle of a child to make sense of his father’s fraying mental health. The perspective shifts between the child’s present -- feeling strange, questioning, not-knowing -- and his reflections as an adult. And the story is a personal one for Charles.

