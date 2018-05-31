Swan hits out at intelligence agencies meddling on Chinese interference

Wayne Swan has intervened in the foreign interference debate with a warning to intelligence agencies and the government to stop using the issue to attack Labor and instead aim to achieve a bipartisan approach to preventing foreign intervention in politics.

In a Facebook post this morning, Swan criticised "a series of leaks targeted at selected members of the Labor Party, which appear to have come from security agencies and others associated with an investigation ordered by the Prime Minister." "It’s critical," Swan says, "that the security agencies and the government get this discussion back onto a political framework that works in the interests of all Australians -- not just the Liberal Party."