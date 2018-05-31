Swan hits out at intelligence agencies meddling on Chinese interference
Senior Labor figure Wayne Swan has criticised intelligence agencies for leaking against Labor in the foreign interference debate.
May 31, 2018
Wayne Swan has intervened in the foreign interference debate with a warning to intelligence agencies and the government to stop using the issue to attack Labor and instead aim to achieve a bipartisan approach to preventing foreign intervention in politics.
In a Facebook post this morning, Swan criticised "a series of leaks targeted at selected members of the Labor Party, which appear to have come from security agencies and others associated with an investigation ordered by the Prime Minister." "It’s critical," Swan says, "that the security agencies and the government get this discussion back onto a political framework that works in the interests of all Australians -- not just the Liberal Party."
It is really distressing that such a serious and necessary discussion about Chinese influence in Australia should be used as a internal political weapon. We all need to wake up and realize that China is incredibly resourceful and geopolitically intelligent. Take a read of Clive Hamilton’s book ‘Silent Invasion’ and an eye opener it is – the subtle influence that China in pursuing within Australian society is a little scary!!!
Excellent Bernard. and the dark heart of this story is the ramping of China Fear in the context of the imminent Foreign Donations Bill.
Its all about money in the end and both parties are caught in the proverbial cleft stick, that Faulkner tried to dig them out of a decade ago
This government and their media lackeys tried to whack Bob Carr over “too much Chinese influence in politics” over what they said he was doing in “getting Kenneally (then Kitching) to ask questions in Senate Estimates” – because it was in conflict with the attitude of Sinophobe string-puller John Garnaut, working from Turnbull’s ear/office?
This “Kicking China for domestic consumption” campaign – as if China can’t see?
Meanwhile Murdoch can use his reources to intefere in Australian politics with impunity?
Who do these “security agencies” think they are? Limited News Corpse?
Security agencies are being shown to be partisan in their approaches, and Swan is right.
Bob Carr may be the current target, but a former Trade Minister signing up to a trade deal secretly negotiated and then going on to be a lobbyist for that country should be illegal, and yet it isn’t even frowned upon here. I’m of the opinion that all those FTA’s are just versions of us selling ourselves to the lowest bidder. None of them have resulted in the benefits claimed.
But taking donations from foreign countries (and corporates) should be banned, and that includes America. The LNP hypocrisy on this has been outstanding.
