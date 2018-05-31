James Murdoch sings and dances around questions on Fox

Freed -- or rather, soon to be separated -- from the family companies, current CEO of 21st Century Fox James Murdoch practically burst into song at the Code 2018 media conflab on Wednesday.

The man who was once in line to be king, who brought you the News of the World phone hacking scandal (by doing nothing about it for years as chair of News UK), had a view on quite a number of things. He spoke about the Disney deal with Fox; Netflix and Facebook; the #MeToo movement; the cancellation of Roseanne by rival ABC; and Bill O’Reilly, formerly Fox News' most watched host who was "let go" last year after revelations that he paid US$32 million to settle sexual harassment claims (after previously paying at least $9 million to settle others).