Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

May 31, 2018

Any number of the networks could have claimed victory on a night of tired television.

Seven won total people, Nine won the main channels and all the networks did well in the demos, depending how you define prime time. And the ABC managed to lead the night for a while from around 9pm.The top programs in the metros and nationally were all news and current affairs from 6 to 7.30pm on Seven and Nine. 

While House Rules (1.16 million national viewers) had more viewers than Masterchef (1.12 million) overall, it was a very different story in the metros where Masterchef with 863,000 viewers thrashed House Rules on 714,000.  Nine’s double eps of Young Sheldon averaged 995,000 nationally across the hour from 7.30pm -- viewer numbers slumped by more than 20% for the really boring Britain’s Got Talent that followed from 8.30pm. The ABC’s Home Delivery (839,000, 8pm), Gruen (983,000, 8.30pm) and The Weekly (841,000 nationally 9.10pm) stood out by actually being entertaining.

