Defamation lawfare too often used as insurance against accountability
Crikey readers reckon with the effects of Australian defamation law and privacy protections.
May 31, 2018
Crikey readers reckon with the effects of Australian defamation law and privacy protections.
The irony that in a story about lawfare and sexual misconduct we had to suppress the identity of someone allegedly responsible for both was not lost upon our readers. Defamation law has been used by those who can afford it as a shield against being accountable for their actions for years.
Elsewhere Crikey readers lament the erosion of privacy rights.