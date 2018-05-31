Crikey Worm: cops caught faking breath tests

BLOWHARD COPS

Victorian police officers faked more than 250,000 roadside breath tests over a five-and-a-half year period, an internal investigations has revealed.

The Age reports that roughly 258,000 alcohol breath tests, or about 1.5% of the total 17.7 million tests, were falsified over the time period out of a combination of police apathy and need to meet targets. Victoria Police were tipped off late last year from unusually quick breathalysing data and believes officers, in what the agency’s new head of Professional Standards Command has labelled a breach of community trust, may have circumvented the system by blowing into breathalysers themselves.

THE LATEST FROM LIVE EXPORTS

Australian cattle have been shown arriving in Israel while covered in faeces, in the latest footage of the live export industry leaked by activists.

The Adelaide Advertiser ($) reports that the group Israel Against Live Shipments recorded cattle loaded onto the controversial live export ship Bader III from Adelaide and Fremantle, then entering Eilat covered in faeces and enduring a 44-degree heatwave. The Federal Agriculture Department spokesperson has since rejected the group’s claims of mistreatment, saying “the footage does not reflect the conditions of the cattle throughout the journey” and that the animals were washed down every second day.

REPORTS OF DEATH GREATLY EXAGGERATED

A dissident Russian journalist reported to have been killed in Kiev has shockingly turned up in the middle of a Ukrainian state service news conference addressing his killing.

According to the The Sydney Morning Herald, Ukrainian officials reported on Tuesday that Arkady Babchenko, a 41-year-old critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and policy in Ukraine and Syria, had been murdered in his apartment — a claim that sparked fresh hostility between Ukraine and Russia. However on Wednesday, Babchenko appeared alive, if on the brink of tears, before reporters to claim that he had been part of a Ukrainian secret services operation required to stop a Russian attempt on his life.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. Sanofi spokesperson

The makers of Ambien knock back Roseanne Barr’s suggestion that their drug has anything to do with her wildly racist, career-ending tweets.

