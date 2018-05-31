What would it take to actually change Australia’s asylum seeker policies?
The government has long clung to the "stopping the boats" narrative to justify an immoral asylum seeker system. Here are some alternatives.
May 31, 2018
This is part two of Crikey's look into alternative border protection and asylum seeker policies. Read part one here.
Any long-term solution would require regional cooperation, phasing out people smugglers with new governmental pathways, and identifying asylum seekers at their source. For example, responding to Myanmar’s Rohingya crisis with anything other than a “nope nope nope” would go a long way to reducing people's need for riskier options.