Perhaps there is some person with talents to rival those of Annabel Crabb. Perhaps there is one who could radiate that Crabb-type credible warmth on TV. In the unlikely case such a genial authority exists, they shall not serve Our ABC -- that Australian organisation now so estranged from Australian reality, it pretends its new pretend dress-up show Back in Time for Dinner is “factual” programming. No. They shall command all of us on Earth, should this planet survive liberalism to a liberal dystopian future.

Let’s not consider the propagandist potential of Chairman Crabb, but look back instead at last night's debut of that “factual” moment you sensibly elected to miss.