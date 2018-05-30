Well the right has got its latest inept culture war on. They’re ramming through the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation, the creation of late healthcare baron Paul Ramsay. Ramsay, a conservative Catholic, bequeathed several million in his will to establish a ring-fenced Centre for Western Civ, ideally to be housed at the heart of a pagan cultural Marxist university.

Trialed for a couple of years by the Institute of Public Affairs -- in their ludicrous "state of history teaching" survey, in which they found out what a supermarket the marketised university they wanted has become -- the Ramsay Centre has now found a willing host in Social Sciences at the ANU, and a chief spruiker in dean Rae Frances.