Rundle: with guardians of Western civilisation like these, who needs barbarians?
May 30, 2018
The Tony Abbott-championed Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation will not only be witheringly cynical, but structurally racist as well.
Well the right has got its latest inept culture war on. They’re ramming through the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation, the creation of late healthcare baron Paul Ramsay. Ramsay, a conservative Catholic, bequeathed several million in his will to establish a ring-fenced Centre for Western Civ, ideally to be housed at the heart of a pagan cultural Marxist university.
Trialed for a couple of years by the Institute of Public Affairs -- in their ludicrous "state of history teaching" survey, in which they found out what a supermarket the marketised university they wanted has become -- the Ramsay Centre has now found a willing host in Social Sciences at the ANU, and a chief spruiker in dean Rae Frances.