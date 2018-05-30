What Alan Tudge and his bureaucrats at the Department of Human Services did to Andie Fox was contemptible and chilling. Fox had dared to publicly criticise DHS for its badly flawed Robodebt program. For that, she was singled out for exemplary punishment: the department and Tudge obtained private information they held on Fox and her family and passed it to a blogger Paul Malone, who used it to criticise Fox in a piece for the Canberra Times.

Tudge, the bureaucrats, Malone and the editors of the Canberra Times have never been held accountable for this. Now, they never will be. In an astonishing decision that has taken more than a year, the acting Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk has absolved Tudge and the bureaucrats, declaring (with no explanation) that they can use private information "if the individual would reasonably expect it to do so."