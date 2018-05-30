Sunday Night’s Joyce interview could backfire in more ways than one

Seven’s $150,000 payment to Barnaby Joyce for an exclusive interview on the network’s Sunday Night program will go to air this Sunday at 8.30pm after House Rules and that has given a big headache and a gamble that could very well backfire.

It’s all to do with the timing of the program next Sunday night. The most logical time to run it would be at 7pm to maximise the audience from the huge lead-in Seven’s hour of news delivers -- between 1.6 and 1.9 million viewers on most Sundays. Seven presently starts House Rules, its "reality" program de jour, at 7pm to try and take advantage of that lead-in (often its the largest TV audience of the week). At the moment, it is starting the weakly performing House Rules at 7pm and it runs to 8.30pm when Sunday Night sometimes starts (it is not shown every Sunday night, which hasn’t helped it appeal to viewers).