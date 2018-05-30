Sections Menu

Media

May 30, 2018

Sunday Night’s Joyce interview could backfire in more ways than one

If Channel Seven can't juggle its program scheduling effectively, the Barnaby Joyce interview could actually end up being a colossal waste of money.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Seven’s $150,000 payment to Barnaby Joyce for an exclusive interview on the network’s Sunday Night program will go to air this Sunday at 8.30pm after House Rules and that has given a big headache and a gamble that could very well backfire.

It’s all to do with the timing of the program next Sunday night. The most logical time to run it would be at 7pm to maximise the audience from the huge lead-in Seven’s hour of news delivers -- between 1.6 and 1.9 million viewers on most Sundays. Seven presently starts House Rules, its "reality" program de jour, at 7pm to try and take advantage of that lead-in (often its the largest TV audience of the week). At the moment, it is starting the weakly performing House Rules at 7pm and it runs to 8.30pm when Sunday Night sometimes starts (it is not shown every Sunday night, which hasn’t helped it appeal to viewers).

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Sunday Night’s Joyce interview could backfire in more ways than one

  1. Jeanette Weir

    Love to watch it, but hey I’ve already planned to re-organise my sock drawer.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close