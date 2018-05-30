A new bar for ‘acceptable free speech’ in Trump’s America?
ABC has canned the hugely successful Roseanne reboot after an "abhorrent and repugnant" racist tweet. But what's taken them so long?
May 30, 2018
The Disney-owned ABC TV network has axed the hit sitcom reboot Roseanne overnight, somewhat belatedly defining the limits of what is acceptable free speech in Donald Trump’s America.
This comes after the star of the show, Roseanne Barr, tweeted a racist remark against former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”