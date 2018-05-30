Anger at Joyce is nothing but projected guilt
Crikey readers on chequebook journalism and the administration of default super funding arrangements.
May 30, 2018
It was two stories in particular that received the biggest response yesterday: Barnaby Joyce's $150,000 interview on the "private matter" of his home life, and the Productivity Commission's scathing report on default super funding arrangements. On the first, it's a case of "twas ever thus". On the second, our readers concluded the Turnbull government would be worrisome if it wasn't so inept.