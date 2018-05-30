Sections Menu

Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

May 30, 2018

Anger at Joyce is nothing but projected guilt 

Crikey readers on chequebook journalism and the administration of default super funding arrangements.

Crikey — Popular online news service.

Crikey

Popular online news service.

Share

It was two stories in particular that received the biggest response yesterday: Barnaby Joyce's $150,000 interview on the "private matter" of his home life, and the Productivity Commission's scathing report on default super funding arrangements. On the first, it's a case of "twas ever thus". On the second, our readers concluded the Turnbull government would be worrisome if it wasn't so inept. 

 

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close