May 30, 2018

#MeToo insurance? Protection offered for accused Australian musicians

The ramifications of Me Too are being felt in an extremely un-rock ’n’ roll way — insurance. But what happens when Australia’s defamation laws stand in the way of community safety and ultimately, justice?

Sophie Benjamin — Former <em>Crikey</em> engagement editor

Sophie Benjamin

Former Crikey engagement editor

Sydney musician Brendan Sloan recently received a renewal notice for his musical instrument policy with Marsh Advantage Insurance. At the bottom of the covering letter, Marsh advised him that he could add additional cover to his policy, as below:

Additional & Optional Cover - Sexual Molestation Defence Endorsement

We are now able to provide an endorsement to include cover towards the Legal Fees and Defence costs that may be incurred in the event of an allegation of sexual molestation made against you. Unless this option has been selected, it will be excluded from the Policy. Please contact us via email or telephone should you wish to obtain a quote to add this option to your policy.

