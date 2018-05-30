Sections Menu

May 30, 2018

Media Files: the cost of the Mirabella defamation case

The Benalla Ensign is looking at a hefty bill after the Victorian County Court ordered the paper to pay for legal fees stemming from the recent defamation case brought by former MP Sophie Mirabella.

Benalla Ensign foots the bill, Kelly O'Dwyer avoids the question, and the story behind a powerful photo gets explained, plus other media tidbits of the day.

The cost of Mirabella defo case. The Benalla Ensign is facing a $300,000 bill after losing a defamation case brought by former MP Sophie Mirabella. The Victorian County Court awarded Mirabella legal fees of $118,600 on top of $175,000 in damages last week. Mirabella sued the local weekly paper over an article published during the 2016 election campaign that incorrectly claimed Mirabella had pushed fellow candidate Cathy McGowan out of a photo opportunity. 

