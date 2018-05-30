Sections Menu

Justice

May 30, 2018

‘No freedom until women are truly free’: Irish immigrants continue abortion fight in Australia

Many Irish Australians returned #HomeToVote to repeal the eighth amendment. Now that protest spirit could catch on for legislative changes in their new home.

Eden Faithfull

Freelance journalist

Share

The past week has been an eventful one for reproductive rights. In a landslide referendum, Ireland voted to lift the eighth amendment to the constitution, which effectively banned abortions. This was helped in part by the #HomeToVote movement, where Irish expatriates who were not given the opportunity to submit a postal vote flew home to have their voices heard. Back in NSW, the Upper House held a conscience vote to install 150-metre "safe access zones" for women attending clinics that offer abortions.

For many Irish immigrants, both pieces of news are cause for great celebration, however not without some complication. When those living in New South Wales return home from their triumphant victory, they will return to a state in which abortion is still in the Crimes Act. NSW's legislative council (of which three quarters are men) was unable to pass a bill decriminalising the procedure last year. The lead-up to last week's vote was marred with inflammatory false claims from MPs such as Reverend Fred Nile, who stated that “baby body parts” are responsible for blocking the plumbing in a Sydney abortion clinic.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Justice

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close